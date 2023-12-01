Nayanthara recieves luxurious Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore from husband Vignesh as birthday gift

Nayanthara received a birthday gift of the ages. Nayanthara's husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, gifted the lady superstar a Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore

Nayanthara's birthday gift!

Nayanthara received a birthday gift of the ages. Nayanthara's husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, gifted the lady superstar a Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore. Nayanthara took to her Instagram to thank her dear husband and post an adorable note alongside two pictures of the car's logo. She called it the "sweetest birthday gift."

Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18. Vignesh Shivan even shared cute pictures from the birthday celebration alongside their two sons, Ulyir and Ulag. The other glimpses included pictures of the cake-cutting. Even though the model of the car is not shown in the pictures, Maybach's has only 2 models that are sold in India, which include the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Maybach S-Class, and each of them costs over ₹ 3 crore.

Nayanthara's post received more than 5.7 lakh likes and a barrage of comments from her fans.

Nayanthara just made her Bollywood debut with Atlee's 'Jawan'. The Atlee directorial, 'Jawan,' starring the legendary Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has become an audience favourite on Netflix. 'Jawan' was released in theatres across India on 7th September to a ton of fanfare and love from audiences. Continuing the celebration, Netflix India released the film’s extended cut in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on King Khan's birthday, and unsurprisingly, 'Jawan' in all languages is reigning as the most-watched film in India on Netflix in the first two weeks after its launch.

Reeling from the success of the film on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most-watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we've received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film, it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix."

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.