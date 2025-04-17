Actress Nazriya Nazim, who is also the wife of actor Fahadh Faasil, penned a long note explaining her reason for her sudden disappearance

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh took to her Instagram feed after a long time to explain her absence not just from Instagram but the reason for not responding to her friends and colleagues. The actress who was last seen in the November release 'Sookshmadarshini' shut herself down after the film's release.

Nazriya Nazim pens up on her disappearance

She began her note by revealing that she has been struggling with her emotional well-being. "I hope you're all doing well. I wanted to take a moment to share why I've been absent for a while. As many of you know, I've always been an active member of this wonderful community. However, over the past few months, I've been struggling with my emotional wellbeing and personal challenges that have made it difficult for me to be present."

The actress who is married to Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil also said that she skipped several important celebrations in the past few months owing to her mental health. "I missed celebrating my 30th birthday and New Year's, the success of my film Sookshmadarshini' along with many other important moments."

She added,"I also want to apologize to all my friends for not explaining why I went missing and for not picking up calls or responding to messages. I'm truly sorry for any worry or inconvenience I may have caused. I did shut down completely. I also want to extend my apologies to all my colleagues who have been trying to reach me forwork. I've been absent and I'm sorry for any disruptions this may have caused.'

On the path to recovery

Nazriya then assured all her followers and well-wishers that she is on the path of recovery and also expressed joy at winning an award for Sookshmadarshini. "On a positive note, l'm thrilied to share that I received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor yesterday! Thank you so much for all the recognition and congrats to fellow nominees and winners."

She added, "lt's been a tough journey, but l want you to know that I'm working on healing and getting better every day. I appreciate your understonding and support during this time. I may need a bit more time to fully return, but I promise I am on the path to recovery."

Writing about why she penned this post, the actress concluded, "I wrote this down today because I felt like I owe an explanation to all my family, friends and fans for disappearing like this. Loveu all...and reconnect soon.Thank you all for being here and for your endless support."