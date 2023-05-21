Breaking News
NTR31: Jr NTR to begin shooting for Prashanth Neel's next directorial in March 2024

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the careers of both NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel, as they combine their creative genius to create a cinematic experience like never before

Picture Courtesy/PR

On the occasion of NTR Jr.'s birthday, the makers of NTR 31 have made an exciting announcement regarding the commencement of shooting for this highly-anticipated project. Directed by the renowned Prashanth Neel, this film is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.


NTR Jr., often hailed as the "Man of Masses" for his impeccable screen presence and versatile acting skills, has consistently mesmerized audiences with his outstanding performances throughout his career. Joining forces with Prashanth Neel, the visionary director behind the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1 & 2', the film promises to deliver a cinematic extravaganza for fans worldwide.



The upcoming venture, NTR31, will showcase NTR Jr.'s incredible talent and his ability to effortlessly bring characters to life on the silver screen. With Prashanth Neel's exceptional storytelling prowess and remarkable visual style, the film is poised to become a grand cinematic spectacle, captivating the hearts of audiences across generations.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the careers of both NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel, as they combine their creative genius to create a cinematic experience like never before. As the film gears up for production, fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details, including the star-studded cast, the intriguing storyline, and the captivating visuals that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on cinema lovers.

Stay tuned for further updates on NTR31 as the team prepares to embark on this extraordinary cinematic journey starting from March 2024.

