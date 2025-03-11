Days after the Iftar party in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filed a police complaint against Vijay after Muslims were allegedly insulted at the event

Vijay at Iftar party in Chennai Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Police complaint against Vijay after Muslims 'insulted' at Iftar party organised in Chennai: Report x 00:00

On Friday, actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder chief Vijay hosted Iftar at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah in Chennai where he greeted Muslims, hailing the ideals of brotherhood and humanism during the holy month of Ramadan. Days after the event, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filed a police complaint against the actor after Muslims were allegedly insulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay at Iftar party in Chennai

Wearing a skullcap and clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Vijay thanked everyone for accepting his invitation and for taking part in the event. He sat along with Muslims, prayed, and broke fast. Later, the actor-politician appeared from the sunroof of his campaign van and waved at his excited fans who had gathered on roadsides.

As per a report by News 18, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath treasurer Syed Kous, who filed the police complaint, met the media and explained, “Muslims were insulted at the Iftar program organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims.”

“Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again. We did not file a complaint for publicity,” he added.

Vijay’s political party

Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, after years of speculation about his political entry. Since its inception, TVK has gained attention for Vijay's political statements, which have sparked debate among his supporters and political analysts due to perceived contradictions on certain issues.

During the party's launch, Vijay positioned TVK against "corruption" and "divisiveness" and announced its participation in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay's political credibility has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections.

Vijay’s acting front

On Republic Day, Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from his 69th film, which is titled 'Jana Nayagan'. It is directed by H Vinoth. More details regarding Jana Nayagan have not been disclosed. If reports are to be believed, this would be Vijay's last film before he entered politics. Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.

(With inputs from Agencies)