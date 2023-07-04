Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan joined Instagram on Tuesday and amassed a massive number of followers within hours

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut on Tuesday

Listen to this article Power star Pawan Kalyan joins Instagram, amasses over 1 million followers in a day x 00:00

Pawan Kalyan, one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, made his Instagram debut on Tuesday. Fans were delighted to see their favourite star join the social media platform, and are waiting for the actor to share his first post. His account reached 1 million followers within a few hours of being created, bearing testament to the massive fan following of Pawan Kalyan.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has been ruling the hearts of people for decades. He is known for his charismatic screen presence. Fans cannot keep calm now that he is on Instagram. They have been running campaigns on social media, urging everyone to follow Pawan Kalyan on Instagram and shower him with love.

It's a MILLION mark within no time for @PawanKalyan garu on INSTAGRAM ..! #PawanKalyanOnInstagram pic.twitter.com/MQ1d4ybpxo — PSPK SUPREME⚡️ (@pspk_supreme) July 4, 2023

From getting verified, to an ever-increasing follower count, the Jalsa actor was on a record-breaking spree in a matter of minutes. The actor-turned-politician has not posted anything yet and does not follow anyone on the social media platform.

1st TFI Actor To Reach Fastest 1M Followers On Instagram

King Of Social Media









A fan also shared the top 10 accounts which reached one million followers on Instagram the fastest.

Top 10 Fastest Instagram accounts to reach 1 Million Followers





















10. Prince William #PawanKalyanOnInstagram pic.twitter.com/zqdHAfGrma — PAWAN KALYAN (@PAWANKALYAN_1) July 4, 2023

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The Samuthirakani directorial is set to release on July 28, 2023. Pawan Kalyan is preparing to make his much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen with the highly awaited movie, 'Bro'. Joining forces with Sai Dharam Tej and under the competent direction of Samuthirakani, the film aims to deliver a captivating experience that will resonate with both fans and moviegoers alike.

Contributing to the excitement surrounding the project, esteemed scriptwriter Trivikram Srinivas has penned the script for this power-packed entertainer. The recently unveiled teaser for 'Bro' offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film's narrative. Drawing inspiration from the Tamil movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham', Trivikram has skillfully transformed the original storyline into a comprehensive entertainer tailored to appeal to Pawan Kalyan's dedicated fan base.