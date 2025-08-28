As the country welcomed the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with devotion and high spirits, the RajaSaab team also joined in the festive mood by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on set

The RajaSaab is one of the most highly anticipated Pan-Indian films of the year. Headlined by Rebel Star Prabhas , the film promises to dive into the horror-fantasy genre in a way never seen before in Indian cinema. As the country welcomed the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with devotion and high spirits, the RajaSaab team also joined in the festive mood by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the grand sets of India’s biggest horror fantasy.

Ganeshotsav on The RajaSaab set

The production house shared glimpses from the celebration, where a beautifully adorned Ganesh idol was placed at the centre of the grand haveli set. Director Maruthi, along with the cast and crew, was seen traditionally offering prayers. In another heartwarming picture, the entire team posed together with the idol, radiating festive cheer. Despite the hectic shoot schedule, the team ensured that Bappa received a warm welcome and was celebrated on the auspicious occasion.

Will there be a sequel to The RajaSaab?

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Producer Vishwa Prasad said, "RajaSaab 2 is there. But this story will not continue. The second part will be in the type of a multiverse. It will belong to this franchise and will be in that scale and grandeur."

Directed by Maruthi and backed by People Media Factory, The RajaSaab has already generated massive buzz. With music composed by Thaman S, the film features a stellar ensemble including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Boman Irani. The Pan-India entertainer will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle. Sources close to the unit say that the film has been made on a grand scale with uncompromising production values.

The Raja Saab will hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year. It will have a box office clash with Dhurandhar, which has Ranveer Singh in the lead. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the film will share the journey of a covert agent who navigates complex political conspiracies, along with national security threats and personal dilemmas.