As Salaar continues to take BO by storm in south, Prabhas credits director Prashanth Neel’s scale of action for the film’s success

After the lacklustre run of Adipurush (2023), Prabhas has triumphed at the box office with Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Director Prashanth Neel’s December 22 release took the south by storm, and is now reportedly inching towards the Rs 400-crore mark at the domestic box office. This has only strengthened the actor-director duo’s confidence as they set out to make the second instalment in the franchise. So, what does he attribute the film’s success to? The director’s vision and the action, says Prabhas. “My director wanted me to maintain a particular physique, and we had some workshops for the action scenes.



During our free time, Prashanth and I used to experiment [with how we want to approach them]. For instance, in the coal mine scenes, he wanted me to portray lazy body language during some aggressive moments. The director’s input, my experience, and the character’s demands contributed to the performance. Both Prashanth and I enjoy action,” reflects the leading man.

Salaar marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Neel. The actor admits that his friends, cousins and family were keen that he work with the KGF director. “When Prashanth expressed interest in doing a film with me, I got excited. When we met, I immediately loved him for the person he is. He is kind and thoughtful. Even if an assistant cameraman or someone on the set suggests an idea, he will credit the person in front of the entire team. That’s generous of him. He is also hard-working.”

The highlight of the action entertainer is Prabhas’ on-screen chemistry with Prithviraj Sukumaran. He promises that the audience will see more of their bromance in the second edition. “The script of Salaar 2 is ready. The support Prithviraj provided to the film is unforgettable, and our collaborations will continue as long as I remain in the industry.”