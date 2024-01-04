Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Bigger bloodier and better

Bigger, bloodier and better

Updated on: 05 January,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

As Salaar continues to take BO by storm in south, Prabhas credits director Prashanth Neel’s scale of action for the film’s success

Bigger, bloodier and better

Prabhas

Listen to this article
Bigger, bloodier and better
x
00:00

After the lacklustre run of Adipurush (2023), Prabhas has triumphed at the box office with Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Director Prashanth Neel’s December 22 release took the south by storm, and is now reportedly inching towards the Rs 400-crore mark at the domestic box office. This has only strengthened the actor-director duo’s confidence as they set out to make the second instalment in the franchise. So, what does he attribute the film’s success to? The director’s vision and the action, says Prabhas. “My director wanted me to maintain a particular physique, and we had some workshops for the action scenes.


Prashanth Neel
Prashanth Neel


During our free time, Prashanth and I used to experiment [with how we want to approach them]. For instance, in the coal mine scenes, he wanted me to portray lazy body language during some aggressive moments. The director’s input, my experience, and the character’s demands contributed to the performance. Both Prashanth and I enjoy action,” reflects the leading man.


Salaar marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Neel. The actor admits that his friends, cousins and family were keen that he work with the KGF director. “When Prashanth expressed interest in doing a film with me, I got excited. When we met, I immediately loved him for the person he is. He is kind and thoughtful. Even if an assistant cameraman or someone on the set suggests an idea, he will credit the person in front of the entire team. That’s generous of him. He is also hard-working.”

The highlight of the action entertainer is Prabhas’ on-screen chemistry with Prithviraj Sukumaran. He promises that the audience will see more of their bromance in the second edition. “The script of Salaar 2 is ready. The support Prithviraj provided to the film is unforgettable, and our collaborations will continue as long as I remain in the industry.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Adipurush prabhas Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK