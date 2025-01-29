Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to have been replaced by John Abraham in SS Rajamouli's upcoming jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu. The actor has now responded to the claims

Prithviraj

Listen to this article Has Prithviraj Sukumaran been replaced in SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu? Actor reacts x 00:00

All eyes are on SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu and why wouldn't it be. The filmmaker has given India two of its biggest blockbusters in the past decade with Baahubali 2 and RRR. Now, he is gearing up for his jungle adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The shoot of the film has commenced in Hyderabad. Amid this there have been reports that Prithviraj Sukumaran has been replaced in the film by John Abraham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Prithviraj part of SS Rajamouli's next?

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj was asked about the same. He said, "Everyone seems to know more about the film than I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet; there are a lot more things to be discussed. So yeah, once everything is in place, we’ll see."

John Abraham in SS Rajamouli’s next

As Priyanka Chopra prepares to make a comeback on the Indian front with SS Rajamouli's next, it is now reported that Bollywood’s muscle hunk John Abraham will also be a part of the project alongside Mahesh Babu. Interestingly it will reunite Priyanka and John after 2008. They were last seen together in the rom-com Dostana.

According to a source quoted by News24, "Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialize. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself."

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) in an Instagram post and even taken the actor's passport, implying that he would be tied up with the film's shoot.

Mahesh Babu responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster 'Pokiri.' His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently hinted at a "new chapter" in her life while in Hyderabad, also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post.