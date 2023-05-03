'PS-2' star Vikram suffers rib injury on the sets of 'Thangalaan'

Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who recently made his appearance in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' in one of the lead roles, has reportedly suffered a major injury. Vikram was set to join the team for Pa Ranjith's 'Thangalaan' but unfortunately, the actor broke his rib during the rehearsals

Chiyaan Vikram reportedly injured on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Thangalaan'

The actor's manager, Suryanarayanan M, took to his twitter feed to share an update on Vikram's health. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest."

Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his… — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) May 3, 2023

'Thangalaan' will mark Vikram's 61st film as a lead. The first look posters of 'Thangalaan' had taken fans by surprise as it showed the actor in a never before seen avatar. On his birthday, the team of 'Thaalangan' dropped the making visuals of the actor's character and it is evident that it was not easy for the actor to get into the role.

'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines in the pre-Independence era. Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in lead roles alongside Vikram. Composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Kishore Kumar are part of the technical team. Studio Green is the producer of this film.

Meanwhile, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' performed well at the first weekend at the global box office. The multi-starrer magnum opus collected Rs 170 crores at the worldwide box office, in its first three days.