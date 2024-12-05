Pushpa 2: The Rule box office- Current trends indicate that the Allu Arjun starre has had a great start, and the anticipated numbers for Day 1 are quite impressive

Pushpa 2 poster

Listen to this article Will Pushpa 2 day one earnings break RRR's record of highest opening of Rs 223 crore? Here's what predictions are x 00:00

It's Pushpa day, and the craze for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is spreading like wildfire. The first box office reports suggest that the film is roaring at the box office. The craze for Pushpa is massive, and videos of people enjoying the movie in theatres are all over the internet. However, what truly matters is the revenue it generates and the Day 1 collection figures. Current trends indicate that the movie has had a great start, and the anticipated numbers for Day 1 are quite impressive.

Mid-day collection of Pushpa 2 at the box office

According to the box office reporting platform Sacnilk, as of 12 AM, Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 41.54 crore (India net) on its first day across all languages. In the US, as per a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has minted $3.2 million in preview shows alone. Pushpa 2 is the second Indian film this year to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings, the first being Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

As per BookMyShow, the film has crossed the 1 million ticket booking milestone, becoming the fastest to achieve this. Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, revealed, “Breaking all records, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked on BookMyShow across the country, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune leading the charge."

RRR holds the record as the highest opener in Indian cinema, earning Rs 223 crore on its first day. It is followed by Baahubali, which collected Rs 217 crore, and Kalki 2898 AD with Rs 175 crore. Trade experts now predict Pushpa 2 could surpass them all, with estimated Day 1 earnings exceeding Rs 250 crore.

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.