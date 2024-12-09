Pushpa 2: The Rule’s day 5 box office- Allu Arjun starrer crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark by day 5 in the Hindi belt, reveals report

Pushpa 2 Day 5 box office. Pic/Taran Adarsh's X

Fire nahi wild fire! Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 300 crore in just 5 days

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is breaking all box office records. After surpassing RRR, the film achieved the highest opening day collection. By day 4, it became the fastest movie to hit Rs 250 crore. Now, Pushpa 2: The Rule’s day 5 box office numbers prove that this fire is not dying anytime soon. According to reports, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark by day 5 in the Hindi belt.

Pushpa 2: The Rule day 5 box office

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet about Pushpa 2’s box office success and wrote, “ALL BOXOFFICE RECORDS SHATTERED... 'PUSHPA 2' CLAIMS THE THRONE... #Pushpa2 ROARS, ROCKS and RULES... Goes on a rampage, is BEYOND HISTORIC in its *extended* opening weekend.

🔥 Highest opening day [Thursday],… pic.twitter.com/76tHZ74BeI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2024

#Pushpa2 is not just breaking records - it's rewriting history… Highest opening day [Thursday], third day [Saturday], fourth day [Sunday] and *extended* opening weekend [4 days] ever. Highest non-holiday and non-festival *extended* opening weekend [4 days] ever.

Fastest to hit Rs 250 cr [Day 4; Sunday] and Rs 300 cr [Day 5; Monday]. The Thursday-to-Sunday total seemed unreal, considered unimaginable and unthinkable - until #Pushpa2 arrived and shattered every record in sight.

While the national chains have fared exceptionally well, the mass circuits are in a league of their own... New benchmarks have been established. #Pushpa2 [Week 1] Thu 72 cr, Fri 59 cr, Sat 74 cr, Sun 86 cr. Total: Rs 291 cr. #India biz | #Hindi version | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

About Pushpa 2

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj’s rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.