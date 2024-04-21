Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule producers have finalised the distribution deal with Anil Thadani for Rs 200 crore in north India.

The industry is abuzz with reports of some of the most keenly anticipated south productions fetching big money for theatrical rights in north Indian territories. According to reports, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has set another record. After reportedly closing the digital rights for Sukumar’s directorial venture for Rs 250 crore, the producers have finalised the distribution deal with Anil Thadani for Rs 200 crore in north India. The fate of Prabhas’ recent films seem to have affected his next project, Kalki 2898 AD as well. The Nag Ashwin-directed venture, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, has secured the distribution deal for Rs 100 crore. This futuristic action thriller is now slated to arrive at the end of May. The third highest distribution rights for north India have been obtained by S Shankar’s Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in a double role. Also featuring Kiara Advani, this thriller has closed the deal for Rs 75 crore.

Bhaijaan to return soon

For a while, there have been talks about a sequel to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). At a recent event, producer KK Radhamohan shared that the script of the film, titled Pavan Putra Bhaijaan, is ready. Sources claim that KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first edition, will soon narrate the script to Salman. In an interview, Khan had said, “I have a strong relationship with SS Rajamouli and his father Vijayendra Prasad ji. Soon, we will be working together for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”