'Pushpa 2: The Rule' trailer featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil is finally out, and it proves that Pushpa fire nahi, wildfire hai. The trailer was dropped at a grand launch event that took place in Patna. The choice of Patna, a city known for its history, made this launch even more special. This was no ordinary unveiling—it was the first-ever trailer launch event of this magnitude in the city, transforming it into an epicenter of celebration. Roads were lined with hoardings, and the energy in the air was electric as fans from across Bihar and neighbouring states thronged to catch a glimpse of their idol and the trailer. The event witnessed the presence of Icon Star Allu Arjun and sensational beauty Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

The 2-minute-48-second 'Pushpa 2' trailer started with people worrying about who Pushpa Raj is. The video then went on to introduce Pushpa, where we hear a lady saying in the background, "Pushpa naam nahi hai, Pushpa matlab brand." Then enters the star Allu Arjun in the frame, and later it introduces Srivalli, aka Rashmika Mandanna. One thing that stood out in the almost 3-minute-long clip is that the movie centers around a man who challenges patriarchy by listening to his wife.

The entry of Fahadh Faasil also stood out as he makes an entry on Don’s title track. Later, the clip gives a glimpse of the larger-than-life experience that awaits with Pushpa’s release. The trailer is full of dance, drama, and danger. The biggest celebration of the biggest film of Indian cinema begins as the much-awaited trailer launch of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' turned into a spectacle like no other.

Fans reaction to Pushpa 2 trailer

As soon as the trailer came out, fans started reacting to the much-awaited clip. One wrote, "Fire nahi, wild fire hai apna Pushpa." “Phad diya bhai Allu Arjun ne. Outstanding superb trailer,” another one commented. A third user wrote, "Arey deewano, mujhe pehchano... Pushpa Pushpa... Blockbuster loading.”

Allu Arjun dedicated the trailer to audiences and fans across the world as a token of respect for all the love and appreciation the franchise has received.

About Pushpa 2: The rule

Slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2024, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The music of the film is on T-Series.