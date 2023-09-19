Rajinikanth reveals he found 'Jailer' average, says he was happy with film's success for only five days

At the success meet of Jailer, Rajinikanth spoke about the film, its success and praised the team behind it

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10 It has become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year Rajinikanth credited Anirudh for making the film better with his music

Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' was very well received by the audience and it was reflected at the box office as well. Recently, the makers held a success party to celebrate the film. The cast and crew including lead actor Rajinikanth were present for the success bash. The film has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films eer and broke many records at the box office. According to reports, during his speech at the success bash Rajinikanth revealed that he felt the film was average and credited musician Anirudh Ravichander for elevating the film.

“I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth also praised the technicians of the film, especially cameraman Kartik. He said that he didn't expect him to add such an effect to the film. The megastar added that after editor Nirmal took the film 'and filled it up completely, the effect was superb'.

The actor also said at the success meet, “I swear, when this film became a hit, I was happy only for five days. After those five days, I started getting tensed about my next film and how to make it an even bigger hit since there will be higher expectations now. Really I'm telling you, I'm under a lot of tension about my next film and I don't know what to do. I have to mention this too. Kalanithi sir was the first to watch the film with Nelson and Anirudh. When Anirudh asked if he felt it would come out like Petta, Kala sir said it's the Baasha of 2023. Then, at the audio launch, he declared that the film was going to be a mega-hit and a record-maker. It's no simple thing to say such a thing openly in public and that is why I'm saying he can become an astrologer.”