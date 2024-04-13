Ram Charan receives honorary doctorate in literature from Vels University in Chennai

Ram Charan has been conferred with the honorary doctor in literature degree by the Vels university in Chennai

Ram Charan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, received an honorary doctorate in literature from the Vels University in Chennai on Saturday.

The actor was also the chief guest at the university's graduation ceremony. The university took to X, erstwhile Twitter, on Saturday and shared pictures from the event.

They wrote in the caption, "Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation (sic).”

Ram Charan also took to his social media handle to share the post and wrote, "Happy to receive my honorary doctorate from Vels University! Grateful to the people of Chennai and to everyone who’s been a part of my journey. Here’s to more dreams and achievements together! "

Previous recipients of this recognition have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Director Shankar and others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming project, 'Game Changer’. The film is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, who is known for ‘Nayak’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Kaadhal’ and others. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster hit 'Rangasthalam', Ram Charan is all set to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for 'RC17.' On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram Charan took to Instagram and treated fans with this exciting news. The film is tentatively titled 'RC17'. Sharing a photo of himself with Sukumar, where they were seen embracing each other after playing holi, the post caption read, "#RC17 the force reunites.@aryasukku @thisisdsp@mythriofficial."

Scheduled to commence production later this year, the film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025. The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the second time after the blockbuster hit 'Rangasthalam'. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

A few days ago, Ram Charan posted pictures with actor Janhvi Kapoor after the pooja ceremony of their new film 'RC16'. The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, which will mark the first collaboration between Janhvi and Charan.