Ram Charan, Upasana clear air on rumours of their baby being delivered in USA

Contrary to speculations, power couple Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to welcome their first child in India. Upasana has set the record straight on rumours that their first child will be born in the US.

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in December 2022. Upasana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is excited to have her child delivered in her home country amidst the hospital staff she has known for years.

Speculation had arisen after Ram Charan's appearance on popular news show 'Good Morning America', leading to rumours that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the US. However, Upasana took to Twitter to clarify that their delivery will be taking place in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared: "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

At Apollo hospitals, the OB/GYN team will consist of Dr Sumana Manohar and Dr Rooma Sinha. Also, Dr Jennifer Ashton, a Board-certified Ob-Gyn, author and TV medical correspondent from the US will also be part of the team to deliver the couple's baby.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad, Ram was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport when he was spotted walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama. The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.

