Post Kuberaa release, lead actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share insights about co-star Dhanush, calling him 'a gem of a person.' She posted a picture with the actor, writing, 'Only one picture despite doing a whole film together'

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna posts picture with Dhanush after 'Kuberaa' release, calls him 'a gem of a person' x 00:00

As Sekhar Kammula's "Kuberaa" finally reached the audience on June 20, the leading lady of the drama, Rashmika Mandanna penned an appreciation post for co-star Dhanush.

Dropping a cute selfie of the two on her Instagram account, the 'Animal' actress wrote, "@dhanushkraja sir, This is literally the only picture I have with you despite of doing an entire film with you.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Calling Dhanush a gem of a person, Rashmika's appreciation post further read, "This is a random appreciation post for you. You’ve been an absolute gem of a person.. Thankyou so much for working so incredibly hard each and every day (only know this cz every time we talk we are in different cities, doing different things and talking about how important rest is but how we are never actually able to do anything about it) and for giving us this kind of performance not only in Kuberaa, but in everything that you do.. it’s nothing short of incredible.. ?"

The 'Pushpa' actress revealed that Dhanush is extremely kind to everyone around him. "You’ve been so incredibly kind, not only to me but everyone who I’ve seen you interact with.. and that I’ll remember forever the number of laddoos you’ve given me on set.. the way you’d help me with my Tamil lines everyday.. when you liked the way I’d do a scene and you’d say.. ‘that was nice..'", she added.

Wishing her co-star all the best, Rashmika concluding saying, "These might all be small things but they really stay with you.. @dhanushkraja sir.. I wish you the bestest for everything in the future and last but not the least..Yaaaay! We did it!"

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in collaboration with Amigos Creations, the project features Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in crucial roles, along with others.

The music for the drama has been provided by Devi Sri Prasad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever