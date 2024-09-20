Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Malaysian beauty Christinna Kuan

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Kuan shared a video where she was seen sitting with Rashmika while taking Telugu classes from the actress

Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Malaysian beauty Christinna Kuan

Picture Courtesy/Ms Kuan's Instagram account

A video has surfaced online in which actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen teaching the Telugu language to Malaysian blogger-model Kristinna Kuan also known as Ms Kuan. 


Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Kuan shared a video where she was seen sitting with Rashmika while taking Telugu classes from the actress.



Ms Kuan


Ms Kuan mentioned in the video, “My new friend” while Rashmika speaks from back to say the same thing in the Telugu language.

However, Kuan captioned the video, “My new friend Rashmika Mandanna (with a heart emoji) I'm learning Tamil guys.

In the next story, she shared a candid picture with ‘India’s Srivalli’ as they shared a moment of happiness.

She mentioned in the picture, “How our convo started Rashmika Mandanna”.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Milan, Italy, attending the Onitsuka Tiger Show at Milan Fashion Week S5 2025.

Rashmika was seen in a fiery black coat one-piece highlighting the furry collars with a pair of stockings while MsKuan opted black shirt-dress with black and white cool shoes.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a huge spree, especially after the success of her 2023 revenge drama titled ‘Animal’ helmed by ‘Kabir Singh’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In pivotal roles, the film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.

The actress is all geared up for her most anticipated film of 2024 ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The action-thriller helmed by director Sukumar is a sequel to its first successor titled ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in the year 2021.

The film is slated to release on the big screens on December 6, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Apart from this, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actress will also feature in Dhanush starrer- ‘Kubera’ helmed by director Sekhar Kammula which also features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dalip Tahil and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Rashmika is also currently prepping up for another big venture as she has been roped in for Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming big release titled ‘Sikandar' helmed by ‘Ghajini’ fame director AR Murugadoss. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

