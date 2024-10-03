Throwback to the Durga Puja Pandal of the critically acclaimed film 'Kantara' which was set up by a fan in Kolkata last year.

'Kantara' themed Durga Puja Pandal

As Navratri begins, we take a nostalgic look back at last year's celebration, during which a fan of 'Kantara' went above and beyond, creating an entire Durga Puja pandal inspired by the film. The impact of 'Kantara' was so profound that it inspired a unique Durga Puja theme. This Durga Puja pandal was set up last year in the Jorasanko area of Kolkata.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara-themed Durga Puja Pandal

The film features the Bhoota Kola art form, a unique method of spirit worship in India. It is a ritualistic art form originating in the Tulunadu region, which extends from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka to the northern parts of the Kasaragod district in Kerala. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office, transcending language barriers.

Hombale Films' 'Kantara' was directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred in the film. He recently bagged the prestigious National Award for his lead role as Kaadubettu Shiva in the film. Rishab Shetty, the actor, writer, and director, explained that he recorded Daiva's call (a "woah" sound) at the end because it changes as the story progresses. "The call in the beginning is a mark of existence, while at the end it's a warning. That call and 'Kantara is a sign.'"

As we celebrate Durga Puja 2024 this year, let's remember the cultural impact of 'Kantara'. Since its debut, 'Kantara' has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storytelling and authentic portrayal of local traditions. The film explores themes of conflict, faith, and tradition between humans and nature. It delivers a simple yet powerful message. The film's stunning visuals and strong score added to its appeal, making it a perfect inspiration for the elaborate and vibrant Durga Puja pandal. It is truly a cultural gem, with a well-woven narrative capturing the intricacies of traditions. A sequel is currently in production, promising to bring more of this enchanting narrative to the screen.

Fascinating Movie-themed Pandals

Movie-themed Durga Puja pandals are a way of fans to show their appreciation for the films. Previously, a Bahubali-themed pandal was created. This year, the Tala Barowari Puja Committee will pay homage to Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha in the Durga Puja Pandals, two filmmakers from the legendary quartet that includes Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen.

Upcoming movies of Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty has a long list of films lined up. 'Nathuram' and 'Bell Bottom 2' are set to hit theaters this month, whereas 'Rudraprayag' is ready for release in November. 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' is scheduled to be released in April 2025.