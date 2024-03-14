Breaking News
Tickets for RRR screening in Japan sold out in less than a minute show to be attended by SS Rajamouli
Tickets for 'RRR' screening in Japan sold out in less than a minute, show to be attended by SS Rajamouli

Updated on: 14 March,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

A still from RRR Pic/Instagram

SS Rajamouli's directorial ‘RRR’ continues to make headlines even after its release which was in March 2022. As the film is about to mark its second anniversary, a special screening has been organised in Japan on March 18. For those unversed, the film was released in Japan in October 2022 and became the highest-grossing Indian film as well. 


Over a year later, the film will have a special show, which will be attended by Rajamouli. The X handle of ‘RRR’ revealed that tickets for the show were sold out in less than a minute. “It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute,” the caption read.



About 'RRR'

‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

'RRR' at Oscars

In 2023, 'RRR' scripted history as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song featuring NTR Jr and Ram Charan competed with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. 

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the Oscar on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. The singers also gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when 'Naatu Naatu' took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

(With inputs from ANI)

