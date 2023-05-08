Sai Pallavi birthday 2023: Did you know the actress trained to be a doctor?

Actress Sai Pallavi has made massive waves down south with films like 'Premam' and 'Gargi'. Pallavi has also received various accolades for her acting chops. But before the actress entered cinema, Pallavi was trained to be a doctor as she completed her MBBS studies from the Tbilisi State Medical University

Actress Sai Pallavi, regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in South Indian cinema, works primarily in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Pallavi made her acting debut with 2015 super hit Malayalam film 'Premam', which was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film till then, for which she received critical praise. Pallavi was one among the three actresses in film starring Nivin Pauly as the male lead. The coming of age romantic film was directed by Alphonse Puthren. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South and two South Indian International Movie Awards. She was featured by Forbes magazine as one of India's 30 under 30 in 2020.

While the actress has made a massive name for herself in the South Indian cinema, Pallavi would have leaned towards a completely different profession if it wasn't for films. By training, Sai Pallavi is a doctor. The actress completed her MBBS studies from the Tbilisi State Medical University. The university is located in Georgia, Europe. Even though the Council of India gives recognition to the Tbilisi State Medical University, Pallavi did not register herself as a medical practitioner back home. Pallavi has also passed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Meanwhile, in June 2022, 'Pushpa' director Sukumar had lauded Sai Pallavi at the pre-release event of the Sharwanand and Rashkima Mandanna-starrer 'Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu'.

"Sai Pallavi seems to be the Lady Pawan Kalyan, as I see people never stop adoring her", Sukumar said, as he indicated that Sai Pallavi has as much following as Pawan Kalyan has, in the Telugu states.

"I wanted to say this in person. But, now that I got a chance, here we go. To reject endorsements which promote fixated beauty standards shows what kind of a human you are. I appreciate you for that Sai Pallavi", he added.