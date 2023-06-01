Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares picture with Vijay Deverakonda; says 'some friends gently standby'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in their upcoming film 'Kushi', took to her social media and shared a sweet picture of them.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one actor who has ruled the hearts of every one with his ever-charming aura. Having made the audience go gaga with his lover-boy charm in every movie, currently, the actor is trending for his upcoming romantic comedy 'Kushi'. As much as the actor is loved by the masses, he is also a favourite among of his costars which is quite evident after seeing this sweet post by his 'Kushi' co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in their upcoming film 'Kushi', took to her social media and shared a sweet picture of them. While expressing the love for her bond of friendship with Vijay, Samantha jotted down a caption -

"Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby 🤍

What a year it has been!!

@thedeverakonda 📸 @shivanirvana621 #Kushi"

Having received such a sweet gesture from Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda also reshared her post on his social media and replied writing - "Favourite girl"

Moreover, recently when, the 'Tu Meri Roja' song from Kushi was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, it took the entire social media by storm where the netizens were hailing the chemistry of Vijay and Samantha and called them 'Most awaited on-screen pair'. Having seen such a great bond between Vijay and Samantha, we as an audience can not wait to see them together on the screen in 'Kushi'.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Kushi' and the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

Meanwhile, Samantha on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Shaakuntalam'. She is also busy with the shoot of 'Citadel' with Raj and DK apart from 'Kushi'. Vijay and Samantha are wrapping up the shoot of their film 'Kushi' in Turkey. The film is scheduled to release in August this year.