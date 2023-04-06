Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils Shaakuntalam new trailer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils 'Shaakuntalam' new trailer

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils 'Shaakuntalam' new trailer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram


Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Tuesday, unveiled the new trailer of her upcoming mythological romantic drama film 'Shaakuntalam'.


Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped the new trailer which she captioned, "Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)


The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

Soon after she dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Good job lot's of love," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Soooo excited for this one." A user wrote, "We are all ready to witness the first Indian Disney Our culture, our tradition all Indian."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Recently while talking about 'Shaakuntalam', Samantha told ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies reports of commenting on rumoured relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

samantha ruth prabhu Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK