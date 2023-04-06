Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils 'Shaakuntalam' new trailer

The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Tuesday, unveiled the new trailer of her upcoming mythological romantic drama film 'Shaakuntalam'.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped the new trailer which she captioned, "Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D."

The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

Soon after she dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Good job lot's of love," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Soooo excited for this one." A user wrote, "We are all ready to witness the first Indian Disney Our culture, our tradition all Indian."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Recently while talking about 'Shaakuntalam', Samantha told ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

