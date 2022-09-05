Breaking News
Shashwat Singh: Must ensure song’s context is retained

Updated on: 05 September,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

As he dubs for Hindi version of Sita Ramam, singer Shashwat Singh on the challenges of revisiting a number in a different language

Shashwat Singh


Shashwat Singh plays to his strength while presenting two tracks from Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam. Versed in singing romantic and melancholic tracks, Singh has lent his voice to two songs that belong to the same genres. “Ishq karo is the first one which has a beautiful melody, and it plays out during the sad parts of the story. I watched it the other day, and am so happy with how it has been placed. The section warrants the song,” says the singer, who has also rendered the “absolutely beautiful” Dil se dil. “This one has such a subtle bounce! There is also a chorus section with kids, which I really like.”


While this offering marks his first collaboration with Salmaan, Singh says he has consumed the actor’s work during his time spent in Chennai. “But, while singing for any actor, I don’t modify my voice, unless the director asks me to do so. For example, in Sanju, in which I was singing for [Dutt’s] character, my voice had to match his own. Mr Salmaan has a pleasant face, and these songs have an element of sweetness attached with them. So, they fit appropriately.”

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the filmDulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the film

Having grown up consuming the work of AR Rahman, Singh has seen several films being dubbed across languages, and the experiences, he says, helped him enhance his work in this project. “AR sir has dubbed songs for the same film in different languages, be it films like Roja, which released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. I also sang in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayam for the movie, 83, and am happy that it was received well. Now, the lines between different film industries are [blurring]. The work done in the south film industry is beautiful; the storyline, and cinematography is noteworthy. While dubbing in a different language, I need to pay attention to the fact that the original context of the song is retained.”

A student of Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, Singh counts himself lucky to have been mentored by the coaches of his school. “AR sir never took our classes, but we were inspired by the vibe and discipline in his institute. During a few recording sessions, I got to learn how things worked on the field. That exposure was crucial. The only reason I can face the challenges that I do today is because of that exposure.” 

