Shilpa Shetty Kundra as Satyavati enters KD - The Devil's battlefield!

Powerhouse Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins KD- The Devil’s battlefield as Satyavati!

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the makers of Druva Sarja’s ambitious film ‘KD -The Devil’ announce a new entrant in the battlefield: powerhouse Shilpa Shetty Kundra! While essaying the role of Satyavati in the pan-Indian film, the actress will be seen in an entirely new avatar, much to the excitement of fans.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the period action entertainer is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore in the 1970s. Apart from Druva Sarja, who headlines the film, KD- The Devil also stars V Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and with Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war-zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and wished her fans a happy Ugadi, as well as, Gudi Padwa, and captioned the photo, "On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as Satyavati.’

On the other hand, Director Prem also welcomed Shilpa Shetty onboard in a special post by calling her a ‘powerhouse with the caption ‘Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi! On this auspicious day, a powerhouse enters the war! Welcoming the powerful Shilpa Shetty to KD's battlefield!’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in Sabbir Khan's action comedy film 'Nikamma' in 2022. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia played the leads in the film. The film was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film ‘Middle Class Abbayi’.

KVN Productions presents KD -The Devil, directed by Prem. staring Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandra, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The pan-Indian multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.