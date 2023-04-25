Breaking News
Shruti Haasan showcases her devotion through her new tattoo

Shruti Haasan showcases her devotion through her new tattoo

Updated on: 25 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Shruti, who got her sixth tattoo last week, says she chose the Murugan Vel design as it reflects her devotional side

For Shruti Haasan, tattoos are a form of self-expression. The actor-musician has five tattoos, including one of her name written in Tamil, a treble clef behind her ear, and a rose on her wrist. Last week, she got inked again — this time, she got a design of Murugan Vel, a divine spear that is believed to protect one from adversity.      


Haasan says her latest tattoo on her left shoulder is special to her as it’s designed by her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. She shares, “I have always been spiritually inclined. Lord Murugan’s Vel has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to showcase my devotion through this tattoo. I got it done in Guwahati. Santanu designed the new element. When I was 19, I had inked my name. I built on it and added Lord Murugan’s Vel as a reminder that I am protected, and to stay humble in the face of faith.” It is evident that she loves body art. “They work as a map of my life, [reflecting] the story of that time. If I could, I’d tattoo my entire arm, but that is not an option as an actor.” 



