'Sivaji: The Boss' director S Shankar reunites with Rajinikanth to celebrate 15 years of film's release

S Shankar on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of their meeting. The superstar wore a white shirt with mundu while the director opted for a brown T-shirt and blue denims

S Shankar, Aditi Rajinikanth. Pictures courtesy/Instagram, Twitter account

Its been Fifteen years after the release of 'Sivaji: The Boss', and the actor-director duo, S Shankar reunited with South superstar Rajinikanth who played the lead in the 2007 action-drama. Also starring Shriya Saran, the film garnered attention for all the right reasons!

On Wednesday, S Shankar took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of their intimate get-together. The superstar wore a white shirt with mundu while the director opted for a brown T-shirt and blue denims. Also with the picture, the director wrote: "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!"

