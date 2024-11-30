Speculations suggest that Nagarjuna has purchased a new car as a gift for his son, Naga Chaitanya, and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Sobhita

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya wedding: Nagarjuna Akkineni to gift THIS luxurious car to the couple?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is on cloud nine as his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Amidst all the ongoing preparations making headlines, Nagarjuna has bought a luxurious car, and the reason for this addition is super cute. Speculations suggest that Nagarjuna has purchased this new car as a gift for his son, Naga Chaitanya, and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Sobhita.

Nagarjuna brought luxurious car for Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita

Multiple videos and pictures have emerged on social media showing Nagarjuna riding a fancy four-wheeler, the Lexus LM MPV. The actor has bought a maroon-colored car and recently visited the RTA office in Khairatabad to get it registered.

Talking about this new luxurious car, it reportedly costs a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore. This car is a hybrid and electric vehicle designed to have a carbon-neutral impact on the environment. According to the car's official website, the base model starts at Rs. 2.1 crore. Asianet News has reported that this is Nagarjuna's gift for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita.

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita’s pre-wedding

The pre-wedding festivities for the power couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya commenced in Hyderabad with a Haldi ceremony. Pictures being circulated on social media reveal it was an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance.

All about Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300–400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests.

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs. 50 crore. However, a source dismissed these claims as entirely baseless: "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honor traditions while reflecting a modern outlook.