Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 4,099 idols immersed till 6 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to husband Naga Chaitanyas basic human skills remark by cooking on set

Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to husband Naga Chaitanya's 'basic human skills' remark by cooking on set

Updated on: 02 September,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sobhita Dhulipala shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself cooking on the sets of her upcoming project. It was a playful response to husband Naga Chaitanya's 'basic cooking skills' remark. The actor cheekily reacted to the post

Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to husband Naga Chaitanya's 'basic human skills' remark by cooking on set

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Listen to this article
Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to husband Naga Chaitanya's 'basic human skills' remark by cooking on set
x
00:00

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. Ever since they started dating, their PDA has been the talk of the town. After their marriage in December, Chaitanya joked about Sobhita’s cooking skills in an interview. The actress has now playfully responded by sharing a picture from the sets.

Sobhita Dhulipala shows off her cooking skills

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. Ever since they started dating, their PDA has been the talk of the town. After their marriage in December, Chaitanya joked about Sobhita’s cooking skills in an interview. The actress has now playfully responded by sharing a picture from the sets.

Sobhita Dhulipala shows off her cooking skills



The Night Manager actress decided to cook on the sets of her forthcoming project. Sharing a couple of photos and videos of her shoot diaries, Sobhita made a clever reference to husband Naga Chaitanya’s comment on how she lacks ‘basic human skills'.


One of the videos from the post showed the Made In Heaven actress giving a nod to the sambar or dal she had just made. She is also seen chopping up some okra (Bindi) in another clip. Not just that, Sobhita even used a traditional mortar and pestle to grind up some spices for the food. Another hilarious photo from the post had her threatening to throw a coconut at the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

She captioned the post with hashtags, “basic human skills, lol, IYKYK, BTS, SetLife,” referring to Naga Chaitanya’s comment about her cooking. Reacting to the post, the Thandel actor gave a cheeky reply in the comment section saying, “Waiting to get a taste of these skills."

What did Naga Chaitanya say about Sobhita?

Refreshing your memory, back in March this year, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya opened up about their cooking skills during an interaction with a media outlet. When asked who is the better cook amongst the two, and what is their go-to dish, the Premam actor shared that neither of them knows how to cook.

However, Sobhita pointed out that Naga Chaitanya makes her hot chocolate every night, to which he replied that it does not come under cooking. "Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have,” he added.

For those who do not know, this is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and ended up going their separate ways in 2021. Shobita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official after their engagement in August 2024. These two tied the knot that December at Annapurna Studios.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Naga Chaitanya sobhita dhulipala samantha ruth prabhu Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK