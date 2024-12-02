Breaking News
SoChay wedding: Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala glows in red saree for Pelli Kuthru, see pics

Updated on: 02 December,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures from her Pelli Kuthru ceremony, a Telugu tradition followed for brides-to-be. The actress will get married to Naga Chaitanya on December 4

SoChay wedding: Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala glows in red saree for Pelli Kuthru, see pics

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot in two days. Ahead of the wedding, the families of the couple are engaged in pre-wedding festivities and rituals. On Monday, Sobhita shared pictures from her Pelli Kuthru ceremony. 


For the ritual, Sobhita donned a beautiful red saree with matching full-sleeve blouse. She completed the look with a traditional choker necklace, multi-coloured bangles and arm jewel. In the pictures shared by the actress, she can be seen posing with her family members.


 
 
 
 
 
The Pelli Kuthru ceremony is a beautiful blend of customs, rituals and celebrations. It's a special way for the bride's family to officially welcome her into their home and give their blessings for her upcoming married life. The ceremony includes different customs and rituals that can vary depending on the region.

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding venue 

Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie-the-knot at the family-owned property Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was founded by the actor’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.  

The two are set to begin a new chapter of their lives with their wedding on December 4 and the venue itself is very special because it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.
 clock 8 hours for all the rituals.

“It’s going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed. For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless. "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

