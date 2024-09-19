Studio Green unveiled the thrilling poster of Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' announcing the new release date of the film. Suriya will be seen locking horns with Bobby Deol in the film

The makers of Kanguva treated the audience to an electrifying trailer that has clearly set a high bar, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s full release. It showcases that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something grand and out of the box. Its intense visuals, dynamic performances, and captivating music have already created a buzz, suggesting that Kanguva is poised to be a major hit. Now, the makers are back with yet another exciting announcement: Kanguva will hit the big screens on 14th November 2024.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a thrilling poster along with the caption:

Suriya's Kanguva release date pushed for Rajinikanth's Vettaiyaan

The film was earlier supposed to release on October 11. However, the makers announced postponing the film in order to avert clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyaan. The Tamil film would mark Rajinikanth's 170th and Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in important roles.

Earlier in an event, while revealing the postponement of the film’s release, Suriya said, “For almost three years, over 1,000 people have given their heart and soul for a film. Siva and the team worked in testing conditions to make Kanguva a reality. I believe that you, the audience would shower the love and respect upon Kanguva’s release.” The film’s release is planned in 10 languages.

About Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period. They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.‘Kanguva’ promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad'.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on 14th November 2024.