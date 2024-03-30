Breaking News
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes green flag energy as she promotes horror drama Aranmanai 4
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes 'green flag energy' as she promotes horror drama 'Aranmanai 4'

Updated on: 30 March,2024 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures of her new photoshoot, as she promoted her upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie 'Aranmanai 4'

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes 'green flag energy' as she promotes horror drama 'Aranmanai 4'

Tamannaah Bhatia. Pic/instagram

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes 'green flag energy' as she promotes horror drama 'Aranmanai 4'
Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday shared pictures of her new photoshoot, wearing an all green ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie 'Aranmanai 4'.


Taking to Instagram, the diva, who was last seen in Malayalam film 'Bandra', posted some pictures, wherein Tamannaah is wearing a sleeveless bottle green coloured blouse, with golden embroidery on it.


She paired it with separate georgette fabric matching long sleeves, a matching skirt and a dupatta with golden work on it.


 
 
 
 
 
The 'Babli Bouncer' actress opted for a matte makeup look -- peachy pink lips, eyeliner, mascara and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a clean bun, and accessorised the outfit with big statement gold earrings.

The post is captioned: "Green flag energy #aranmanai 4."

Directed by Sundar C, 'Aranmanai 4' stars Sundar himself, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala and others.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax, the film is scheduled to release in the theatres in April.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah also has 'Vedaa', and 'Odela 2' in the pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

