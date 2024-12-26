Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Tollywood stars amid Allu Arjun row Celebrities must control their fans

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Tollywood stars amid Allu Arjun row: 'Celebrities must control their fans'

Updated on: 26 December,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that there would be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Tollywood stars amid Allu Arjun row: 'Celebrities must control their fans'

Revanth Reddy with Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Tollywood stars amid Allu Arjun row: 'Celebrities must control their fans'
x
00:00

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Tollywood stars and filmmakers on Thursday, days after Allu Arjun’s arrest following the death of a woman on Pushpa 2 premiere day due to a stampede. Reddy assured the stalwarts that the government stands with the Telugu film industry. The meeting was held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.


Tollywood stars meet CM Revanth Reddy


The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh. Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, and Sai Rajesh, and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others were present in the meeting.


According to reports, Reddy asserted that there would be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible.

The CM later took to X and wrote, “Meetings were held with celebrities from the film industry. For the development of the film industry...To solve problems...There will be public government support. Assurance has been given.”

Why Allu Arjun was arrested

Earlier, on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. 

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

The actor, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt at "character assassination."

Earlier this year, Telangana Minister K Surekha linked former Minister and BRS leader KTR to the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, accusing KTR of tapping the phones of actors and blackmailing them.

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar and Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning the remarks.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tollywood Revanth Reddy nagarjuna Allu Arjun Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK