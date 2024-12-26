Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that there would be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible

Revanth Reddy with Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh Pic/PTI

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Tollywood stars and filmmakers on Thursday, days after Allu Arjun’s arrest following the death of a woman on Pushpa 2 premiere day due to a stampede. Reddy assured the stalwarts that the government stands with the Telugu film industry. The meeting was held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Tollywood stars meet CM Revanth Reddy

The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh. Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, and Sai Rajesh, and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others were present in the meeting.

According to reports, Reddy asserted that there would be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible.

The CM later took to X and wrote, “Meetings were held with celebrities from the film industry. For the development of the film industry...To solve problems...There will be public government support. Assurance has been given.”

Why Allu Arjun was arrested

Earlier, on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

The actor, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt at "character assassination."

Earlier this year, Telangana Minister K Surekha linked former Minister and BRS leader KTR to the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, accusing KTR of tapping the phones of actors and blackmailing them.

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar and Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning the remarks.