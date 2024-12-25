Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy launched scathing attacks against Telugu actor Allu Arjun accusing him of being irresponsible for attending Sandhya theatre screening. He also threatened the actor with warning of stopping his film screenings

Allu Arjun has been at the center of controversy ever since the release of his film 'Pushpa 2'. Even as the film breaks all past records at the box office, the actor is busy dealing with legal complications following the death of a woman in a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere. Political figures in Telangana including the Chief Minister have made strong comments on the matter. Now, Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy has launched a war of words against Allu Arjun questioning his contribution to the state.

The Congress MLA from Telangana's Nizamabad Rural expressed his anger towards the 'Pushpa 2' star after he responded to CM Revanth Reddy's statement against him. The MLA said that they will not tolerate misbehavior and criticism of the state or the CM.

At a public meet, in Nyalkal village under Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district, Reddy spoke strongly using abusive language against the actor."You do your work and survive. What is your contribution to Telangana?” He continued by threatening the actor, saying, “If you continue with the same behaviour, we won’t allow your films to run under Telangana government rule, I am warning you.” Reddy also used an abusive word to emphasize his point. He added, “If you can do your work, do it properly or else go to Andhra (Pradesh).”

Congress leader files complaint against Pushpa 2

Reportedly, Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna in Telangana has lodged a police complaint against the actor accusing his film of insulting the police force. The complaint, filed at the Medipalli police station, also names the movie's director Sukumar and its producers.

The said scene features Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj urinating in a swimming pool in the presence of a police officer. The Congress leader in his complaint labelled the scene disrespectful and degrading to law enforcement officers, demanding strict action against the filmmakers.

Hyderabad police grills Allu Arjun for 3 hours

On Tuesday, Hyderabad police interrogated the Tollywood actor for more than three-and-half hours in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The Pushpa star left for his residence from Chikkadpally Police Station around 3 p.m. amid tight security. Investigating officers grilled the actor in the presence of his lawyer. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Akshansh Yadav led the police team which examined him. Assistant Commissioner of Police L. Ramesh Kumar and Inspector Raju Naik were also present during the questioning.The police officers are believed to have quizzed him about the new CCTV evidence which surfaced with regard to the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of 'Pusha 2: The Rule'.

Allu Arjun was reportedly questioned based on a 10-minute video prepared by police compiling CCTV footage of the incident and also the statements made by him after his release from jail and also on December 21.