Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi cast their votes

The voting booth for Telangana Assembly Election 2023 opened at 7 am this morning. Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi among several others cast their votes

Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. Pic/Instagram, X

The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is taking place today. The poll started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. According to media agencies, 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Celebrities stepped out to cast their votes and encouraged fans to do their bit.

SS Rajamouli and his wife were among the early voters. The RRR filmmaker shared a picture of his inked finger on Instagram and wrote, "We did? DID YOU? Be a proud voter.."

Allu Arjun cast his vote on Telangana Assembly Election 2023 voting day. The Pushpa star posted a picture of his inked finger on Instagram stories.

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi were spotted at a voting booth early this morning.

Chiranjeevi and his wife were clicked at a polling booth this morning. They were seen waiting in the queue.

Venkatesh Daggubati voted in the Rajendranagar constituency of Ranga Reddy district at Hyderabad Presidency Degree and PG College.

In a statement to ANI, Meka Srikanth, who cast his vote in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, urged people to vote to show the power of democracy during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls. After casting his vote the actor requested people to vote in a media interaction.

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for Shankar's Game Changer, took a break from work and returned to Hyderabad to cast his vote.

According to PTI's report, around 7.78 percent of voters turned up to vote till 9 AM in the election to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

(Inputs from PTI)