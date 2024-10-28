Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Thalapathy Vijay talks about quitting films for politics at TVK rally Throwing away salary I was drawing

Thalapathy Vijay talks about quitting films for politics at TVK rally: 'Throwing away salary I was drawing'

Updated on: 28 October,2024 01:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thalapathy Vijay will be drawing curtains on his film career after the release of his next film. He will shift all his focus on his political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam

Thalapathy Vijay talks about quitting films for politics at TVK rally: 'Throwing away salary I was drawing'

Thalapathy Vijay

Listen to this article
Thalapathy Vijay talks about quitting films for politics at TVK rally: 'Throwing away salary I was drawing'
x
00:00

Thalapathy Vijay has set foot into politics. To put all his energy into politics and serving people of his state, the actor will also quit movies after his one final movie tentatively titled Thalapathy69. Even after two decades in the film industry, he is unbeatable at the box office in Tamil Nadu and is an actor who takes massive salary home for his movies. It is reported that for his final film, he will be taking a huge salary of Rs 275 crore. Despite being at the peak of his acting career, he decided to give away that for his political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor spoke about the same at the rally for his political party recently highlighting his commitment towards the party 


During his maiden political speech as head of TVK, Vijay spoke about giving up films for politics. "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary I was drawing, and I am coming to you as your Vijay. I am placing all my trust in you.” 


He also spoke the criticism he faced in the industry. "They first said my face wasn’t good. Then, they said my personality wasn’t good. Then, they shamed me about my style, my hair, my walk, etc… What really kept me together during those times was your (fans) support. It is that love and trust that has brought me to politics today,” said Vijay. 


About Thalapathy Vijay's political party TVK

After years of anticipation, Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, and unveiled the party’s flag and symbol on August 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai. He assured that TVK would not act as a front for any other political party. “I have not entered politics for personal gain but out of social commitment. I may be a newcomer in politics but my commitment remains undaunted. Our party’s core enemies are corruption and communalism,” Vijay said.

The superstar-cum-politician also announced that his party would contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emphasising that TVK’s campaign is a serious bid for victory, with no retreat from electoral politics.

Vijay’s fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), contested 169 seats in the October 2021 local body elections, winning 113 seats—outperforming the parties of fellow celebrities Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to secure any seats.

This success was a stepping stone for Vijay’s official foray into politics.

His entry brings a fresh dynamic to a Tamil political landscape long dominated by Dravidian heavyweights, DMK and AIADMK, while observers are watching closely for Vijay’s next moves.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thalapathy vijay indian politics tamil nadu Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK