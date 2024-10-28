Thalapathy Vijay will be drawing curtains on his film career after the release of his next film. He will shift all his focus on his political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam

Thalapathy Vijay has set foot into politics. To put all his energy into politics and serving people of his state, the actor will also quit movies after his one final movie tentatively titled Thalapathy69. Even after two decades in the film industry, he is unbeatable at the box office in Tamil Nadu and is an actor who takes massive salary home for his movies. It is reported that for his final film, he will be taking a huge salary of Rs 275 crore. Despite being at the peak of his acting career, he decided to give away that for his political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor spoke about the same at the rally for his political party recently highlighting his commitment towards the party

During his maiden political speech as head of TVK, Vijay spoke about giving up films for politics. "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary I was drawing, and I am coming to you as your Vijay. I am placing all my trust in you.”

He also spoke the criticism he faced in the industry. "They first said my face wasn’t good. Then, they said my personality wasn’t good. Then, they shamed me about my style, my hair, my walk, etc… What really kept me together during those times was your (fans) support. It is that love and trust that has brought me to politics today,” said Vijay.

About Thalapathy Vijay's political party TVK

After years of anticipation, Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, and unveiled the party’s flag and symbol on August 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai. He assured that TVK would not act as a front for any other political party. “I have not entered politics for personal gain but out of social commitment. I may be a newcomer in politics but my commitment remains undaunted. Our party’s core enemies are corruption and communalism,” Vijay said.

The superstar-cum-politician also announced that his party would contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emphasising that TVK’s campaign is a serious bid for victory, with no retreat from electoral politics.

Vijay’s fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), contested 169 seats in the October 2021 local body elections, winning 113 seats—outperforming the parties of fellow celebrities Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to secure any seats.

This success was a stepping stone for Vijay’s official foray into politics.

His entry brings a fresh dynamic to a Tamil political landscape long dominated by Dravidian heavyweights, DMK and AIADMK, while observers are watching closely for Vijay’s next moves.