The film stars R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, and is helmed by debutant director S. Sashikanth. The film is set to drop on Netflix on April 4, 2025.

The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Test’ was unveiled on Tuesday. A cricketer fueled by passion, a teacher caught between love and duty, and a scientist on the brink of brilliance find their lives intertwined — three lives, three battles, and one ultimate 'Test'. The gripping trailer of this Netflix film offers a glimpse into a world where every move, every sacrifice, and every ambition hurtles them toward a defining moment.

In the film, Saravanan (R. Madhavan) and Kumudha (Nayanthara) navigate the complexities of marriage while pursuing their own dreams, and Arjun (Siddharth) wrestles with the fine line between professional and personal choices, alongside his wife Padma (Meera Jasmine), who fiercely protects their personal space.

Starring these celebrated actors, TEST is helmed by debut director S. Sashikanth and produced by YNOT Studios. As their characters stand at the crossroads of passion, perseverance, and consequence, one decision will define whether they emerge as champions or succumb to the weight of their own choices.

R Madhavan, Sidharth, Nayanthara and Meera Jasmine on TEST

Each of the actors had something to say about their characters and the experience of working together. On playing Saravanan, R. Madhavan says, “Just as my character in 'Test' is dedicated to his pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, I revel in trying to bring authenticity to the roles I have the privilege to play. TEST captures the relentless pursuit of excellence and the sacrifices made to protect one’s legacy. Collaborating with this fantastic team and my bro and debut director S. Sashikanth has been an incredible journey and my experience with Netflix has always been super delightful and charmed. I cannot wait to see how audiences react to this film and to Saravanan as a character.”

For Siddharth, portraying Arjun was a journey of passion and challenge. “Cricket has been a love, a passion, and in 'Test', it becomes the very heartbeat of my character’s journey. My character lives and breathes the sport, but beyond the game, he faces choices that challenge his very core. Every decision comes with a price, and that’s what makes this journey so compelling. It’s been an honor to be part of this intense, layered story, and to have been part of it since its inception feels even more special. I am excited to show Arjun to audiences across the world.”

Nayanthara reflects on her role as Kumudha, sharing, “Some stories stay with you, and 'Test' is one of them. My character is someone who loves deeply, fights silently and carries the weight of choices that change everything. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding. The trailer has just dropped, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this journey. My relationship with Netflix continues to grow and I am excited for viewers from everywhere to see Kumudha’s story."

Making her onscreen comeback as Padma, Meera Jasmine shares, “Returning to films with TEST has been an emotional and fulfilling journey. My character, Padma, is someone who fiercely protects her world, holding onto what matters most to her. Every moment on this journey has been memorable, from working with Siddharth on scenes to now seeing it all come to life, I can’t wait for audiences to experience 'Test' on Netflix.”

