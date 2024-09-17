Breaking News
Horror thriller Tumbbad surpasses one-week collection in just four days re-release

Updated on: 17 September,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a rare and spectacular turn of events, 'Tumbbad'’s re-release has achieved historic box office success, surpassing Rs 9.03 crore in just four days

Horror thriller Tumbbad surpasses one-week collection in just four days re-release

In Pic: Tumbbad poster

Horror thriller Tumbbad surpasses one-week collection in just four days re-release
Re-releasing films has been surprising in terms of their box-office earnings. Almost all the films that have been released so far have made more than they earned during their original release, and that is what is happening with the horror-thriller 'Tumbbad' as well. The movie has managed to surpass its original first-week earnings in just four days. Surprised? Well, to be honest, we are too.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)




In a rare and spectacular turn of events, 'Tumbbad's re-release has achieved historic box office success, surpassing ₹9.03 crore in just four days. This extraordinary performance not only reflects the film's enduring appeal but also marks a significant achievement in the realm of cinematic re-releases.

Tumbbad’s box-office collection original vs re-release

Originally, 'Tumbbad' earned ₹7.34 crore during its entire first week in 2018, but the re-release has matched this total in just three days, with Day 4 adding ₹1.69 crore. The earnings breakdown is: ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, ₹3.04 crore on Day 3, and ₹1.69 crore on Day 4.

This cumulative total of ₹9.03 crore is a remarkable feat, especially considering that Monday’s collections exceeded Friday’s, which is a rare occurrence in the current box office environment.

About Sohum Shah’s ‘Tumbbad’

‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao. 

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. 

Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative. 

