Actor Vijay Sethupathi, while talking at an event in Chennai, addressed an issue concerning the PAN- card website. He urged the government to make it more accessible

Actor Vijay Sethupathi who primarily works in Tamil cinema has urged the central government to include the South Indian language on the PAN website. He was talking an event in Chennai when he made the public appeal to the government. He said that it would be beneficial for people who do not speak Hindi or English.

Vijay Sethupathi makes an appeal to the government

Vijay Sethupathi said that the PAN-card related information on the site is currently available only in Hindi and English which makes it inaccessible for Tamil speaking people of the country. He appealed the government to add the language.

Talking in Tamil, the actor said, "I have completed my studies and worked as a Chartered Accountant Auditor. Understanding government-related information can be challenging. It is commendable that the Income Tax Department has simplified the PAN card application process through easy-to-understand cartoons.”

“People in Tamil Nadu often end up searching frantically for updates when they face a problem. This wouldn’t happen if the information was in a language they understood," he said adding the website should add all reginal languages of the country and make it more accessible among people.

Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor was last seen in the film Viduthalai part 2. The film focuses on issues of casteism and naxalism. Some critics pointed out that these issues were prominent in the 70s and 80s and why the actor is not making films focused on contemporary issues. It’s not about highlighting burning topics; it’s about telling the stories of people and their lives. The film isn’t made to earn praise or gain a good name. I’m proud to have worked on this project. Although the story is set in the 70s, if it still resonates with you, then it’s a reflection of the fact that these issues persist even today.”

'Viduthalai Part 2' will be released in theatres on December 20. The first part which was released in 2023 revolved around a tragic train derailment linked to a suspected extremist political leader. The film features a star-studded cast, including Soori in the lead role, with Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, and Bose Venkat in pivotal roles.