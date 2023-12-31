Breaking News
Vijayakanth's son Shanmuga Pandian thanks 'thousands and lakhs' of people who paid their respects

Updated on: 31 December,2023 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vijayakanth's son took to his social media to thank supporters for showing up in larger numbers and paying respect to his father

Vijayakanth with his sons. Pic/Shanmuga Pandian's Instagram

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. People paid their last respects to 'Captain' as he was lovingly referred by the masses, at the Koyambedu DMDK office in Chennai on December 29. On Saturday, Vijayakanth's son Shanmuga Pandian took to Instagram stories to thank all the people for paying their last respects to his father and being a support in large numbers.


He wrote, "Thank you all for extending your heartfelt condolences. And to the thousands and lakhs of people who showed up to pay their respects standing on roads and bridges, your support shows us the kind of legacy our dad has left behind. The kind of life he has lived and the love he has earned. All your support provides solace to our family as we come to terms with this loss. Rest in peace Dad and our captain." Along with the note, he posted a photo of his father strolling through the crowd.



On December 29, thousands of fans and supporters of Vijayakanth poured into the Island Ground and DMDK offices to pay last respects to their beloved Captain Vijayakanth. Later, the DMDK chief and veteran actor Vijayakanth was laid to rest with full state honours following rituals this evening in the Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kahzgam (DMDK) office at Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and other senior ministers participated in the last rites of Vijayakanth at the DMDK office. A procession was carried from the island grounds to the Koyambedu DMDK Office. People were queued up at Poonamalle Road on both sides and poured their love with tears to Vijayakanth. Seeing the crowd and love towards Vijayakanth, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth and his two sons, who were in a procession vehicle, broke down. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Subramanian, Thamo Anbarasan, BJP State President Annamalai, Makkal Needhi Maiyam Chief and Actor Kamal Hassan, Actor Rajinikanth and many others paid their tribute to Vijayakanth in Island Ground, where his mortal remains were kept for homage.

Vijayakanth died on December 28 at 5.30 am due to COVID and prolonged illness.Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As Nadigar Sangam's President, President Vijayakanth has helped cinema artists.Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'.In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats out of 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition party.

(with inputs from ANI)

