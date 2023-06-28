After getting harsh criticism, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the song on the streaming portal YouTube. No scenes have been deleted from the song. The disclaimers can only be seen in just certain scenes.

'Leo' actor Thalapathy Vijay at a public event. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Vijay's song ‘Naa Ready’ from ‘Leo’ gets a smoking disclaimer added after police complaint x 00:00

After Thalapathy Vijay got in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie ‘Leo’, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the track titled 'Naa Ready'. A case has been filed against the Tamil superstar under the Narcotics Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

After getting harsh criticism, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the song on the streaming portal YouTube. No scenes have been deleted from the song. The disclaimers can only be seen in just certain scenes. The song ‘Naa Ready’ features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth. Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, had filed a case against Vijay’s song for glorifying drug usage and rowdyism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song was crooned by Thalapathy Vijay while south Indian music sensation, Anirudh Ravichander did the music. The lyrical video of the song features Vijay along with actors such as Mansoor Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The song features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth, while others are seen consuming alcohol. The poster of the song also features Vijay with a cigarette in his mouth. However, some of his ardent fans stood in support of the actor and claimed that they are just acting on screen and do not justify such actions in real life.

‘Leo’ is an action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and will have Trisha in the lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie. The film, produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Action King Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand as part of the supporting cast.

Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist and will also mark his debut in Tamil cinema. Filming of most of the scenes of the movie has been completed. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. The film also marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'. The film is scheduled for a theater release on October 19,2023.