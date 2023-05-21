Tamil superstar Vijay announces upcoming film 'Thalapathy 68' with Venkat Prabhu

At long last, the anticipation of Vijay's fans has ended with his announcement of his upcoming project 'Thalapathy 68' alongside director Venkat Prabhu

Vijay's 68th film collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu has created buzz among fans and an announcement by the actor himself has put an end to the anticipation. Following his work on Leo, Vijay will commence filming for his next project with Prabhu. AGS Entertainment will produce the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja will provide the music. The film will be backed by AGS Entertainment with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Taking to Instagram, Thalapathy Vijay shared a video on Instagram with caption, "Next…"

Fans went gaga after watching the movie announcement video.

Venkat Prabhu will direct Thalapathy 68, which will be a grand production with Archana Kalpathi serving as Creative Producer. AGS Entertainment and Vijay will join forces once again, following their previous collaboration on 'Bigil'.

"Cast and crew, title announcement, and other updates will be released by the production team officially, in due time," read an official statement released by the maker of Thalapathy 68.

"Thalapathy68 is going to be an entertainer that will be loved across all audiences. It will boast of the best technicians of global standards and the highest production values," makers wrote in a statement.

Tamil star Vijay was last seen in Varisu (2023) an action-drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-written by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film, which was co-produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, with R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shaam in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently occupied with the filming of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The movie features notable roles from Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. According to a Pinkvilla report, Sanjay Dutt has been cast to portray the role of Vijay's father in Leo, which has left moviegoers eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between the two.

The much-awaited Leo is slated to hit cinemas globally on October 19th, 2023, with Anirudh Ravichander's music composition, Manoj Paramahamsa's cinematography, and Philomin Raj's editing, leaving nothing to be desired in terms of talent.

