SS Rajamouli's film RRR now has a musical adaptation made by a Japanese company named Takarazuka. The filmmaker attended the musical recently

SS Rajamouli with cast of RRR musical

Listen to this article Watch: SS Rajamouli attends musical adaptation of 'RRR' by 110-year-old Japanese company Takarazuka x 00:00

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is a global phenomenon. The film that was released in theatres two years ago still manages to find new audiences across the globe. Apart from India, the film found a huge fan base in Japan. Recently, the maverick director visited the country for a special screening of the film and that's not just it.

On Friday, Rajamuli shared glimpses of the 'RRR' musical adpatation made by a Japanese company. Yes, you heard that right. The Japanese audience loved and enjoyed the film so much that a musical was created out of the movie plot in true Broadway style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajamouli took to his social media handle to share glimpses from his experience of witnessing the musical. After the play, the director who was seated in the front row greeted the audience who was cheering and hooting for him. He also posted a picture with the cast of the musical.

Sharing the videos, he wrote, "Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU."

Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy,… pic.twitter.com/QbfLPmsJxC — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 22, 2024

'RRR', the film, revolves around a revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond have a fight of freedom against the despotic rulers.

'RRR' in Japan:

Rajamouli visited Japan for the screening of 'RRR' that was organised on March 18. For those unversed, the film was released in Japan in October 2022 and became the highest-grossing Indian movie. He also shared pictures from the event when an elderly woman gifted him an origami creation. "Some gestures can never be repaid," he wrote on X.

'RRR' at Oscars:

In 2023, 'RRR' scripted history as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song featuring NTR Jr and Ram Charan competed with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the Oscar on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. The singers also gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when 'Naatu Naatu' took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.