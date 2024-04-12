Watch: David Warner got a taste of the SS Rajamouli cinematic world. However, the 'RRR' filmmaker is unimpressed

David Warner and SS Rajamouli

Listen to this article Watch: SS Rajamouli directs cricketer David Warner, filmmaker gives up after 'long shoot' x 00:00

Australian cricketer David Warner has been a fan of Indian cinema and has often expressed the same through his social media. In particular, he has been a fan of Telugu cinema and actor Allu Arjun. Recently, he got a chance to act on a project directed by none other than SS Rajamouli who has helmed films like 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

For an ad film for CRED, SS Rajamouli and David Warner collaborated on a hilarious work of art. In the ad, SS Rajamouli is seen contacting Warner for discounted tickets to a cricket match. To this, Warner suggests that he will get cashback if he uses CRED UPI. When Rajamouli asks for an alternate, Warner asks him to do a favour for him. The favour is- casting Warner in a Rajamouli-styled film. We then get to see Warner try to embrace Indian culture and history as he shoots for an SS Rajamouli film. Rajamouli is visibly upset with Warner's skills and his questions.

At one point, a confident Warner tells Rajamouli, "See you at the Oscars". To this, Rajamouli just rolls his eyes at him.

Later, Warner asks Rajamouli "Hey Raja, is it RRR or Rrrr?" He later asks to replace horses with kangaroos. In the end, Rajamouli gives up and opts for CRED UPI instead of working with Warner on a film.

David Warner's love for Indian cinema:

Warner is currently in India for the ongoing IPL 2024. He is part of the Hyderabad team. He is known to share his love for Indian movies through his videos on social media. He is specifically a fan of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his hit film 'Pushpa'. Warner has often entertained fans by imitating the hook step of 'Pushpa' and Allu's pose on the cricket field.

Recently, when Allu Arjun unveiled his wax statue in Madam Tussauds in Dubai, Allu Arjun shared a picture of the statue and congratulated him. "How good is this legend," wrote Warner sharing the post. Replying to the post, Allu wrote, "Thank you my brother".

