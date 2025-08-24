Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Watch Vijay helps fan hanging from railing at Maanadu event accepts book amid chaos

Watch! Vijay helps fan hanging from railing at Maanadu event, accepts book amid chaos

Updated on: 24 August,2025 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tamil actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay drew massive crowds at the Maanaadu event. Amid the chaos, a fan was seen hanging dangerously from a railing to hand him a book, while another broke through security to meet him

Watch! Vijay helps fan hanging from railing at Maanadu event, accepts book amid chaos

Thalapathy Vijay

Listen to this article
Watch! Vijay helps fan hanging from railing at Maanadu event, accepts book amid chaos
x
00:00

Tamil actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, entered politics last year, and the actor makes sure to address his fans every time he hosts a rally or conference. This time, there was an event at Maanaadu, and a sea of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the star. In the midst of chaos, Vijay spotted a fan hanging from the railing to hand him a book and get a glimpse of him. Here is how the star reacted.

Tamil actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, entered politics last year, and the actor makes sure to address his fans every time he hosts a rally or conference. This time, there was an event at Maanaadu, and a sea of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the star. In the midst of chaos, Vijay spotted a fan hanging from the railing to hand him a book and get a glimpse of him. Here is how the star reacted.

Vijay spots a fan hanging from railing



At the Maanadu event, a video captured Vijay walking down a long ramp through a massive crowd on his way to the stage. In the clip, a fan is seen hanging from a railing while holding a book, as police and security personnel attempt to pull him down to safety. When Vijay notices the fan, he pauses to help, but instead, the fan quickly hands him the book, which the actor accepts before continuing forward. The same video also shows another overexcited fan breaking through security, grabbing Vijay by the shoulders, and jumping in excitement before being escorted away.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Thyview Media (@thyview.media)

Vijay’s fan gets electrocuted

This incident happened a few days after a 19-year-old fan of the actor-turned-politician died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Wednesday while trying to hoist a Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) flag.

When Vijay cautioned his fans

On May 1, TVK chief Vijay made a public statement at Chennai airport, cautioning his supporters against reckless acts during his public appearances.
He urged fans not to climb vehicles, perform stunts, or follow his van without helmets, stressing that such behaviour causes panic and endangers lives. Vijay also assured that he would meet his supporters soon in a more organised political setting under the TVK banner. His statement came days after a fan climbed atop Vijay’s van during a political event.

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, Vijay has wrapped up shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which is slated to be his last film. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju also star in the film, which will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

thalapathy vijay chennai Regional Cinema Updates Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK