Tamil actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay drew massive crowds at the Maanaadu event. Amid the chaos, a fan was seen hanging dangerously from a railing to hand him a book, while another broke through security to meet him

Tamil actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, entered politics last year, and the actor makes sure to address his fans every time he hosts a rally or conference. This time, there was an event at Maanaadu, and a sea of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the star. In the midst of chaos, Vijay spotted a fan hanging from the railing to hand him a book and get a glimpse of him. Here is how the star reacted.

Vijay spots a fan hanging from railing

At the Maanadu event, a video captured Vijay walking down a long ramp through a massive crowd on his way to the stage. In the clip, a fan is seen hanging from a railing while holding a book, as police and security personnel attempt to pull him down to safety. When Vijay notices the fan, he pauses to help, but instead, the fan quickly hands him the book, which the actor accepts before continuing forward. The same video also shows another overexcited fan breaking through security, grabbing Vijay by the shoulders, and jumping in excitement before being escorted away.

Vijay’s fan gets electrocuted

This incident happened a few days after a 19-year-old fan of the actor-turned-politician died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Wednesday while trying to hoist a Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) flag.

When Vijay cautioned his fans

On May 1, TVK chief Vijay made a public statement at Chennai airport, cautioning his supporters against reckless acts during his public appearances.

He urged fans not to climb vehicles, perform stunts, or follow his van without helmets, stressing that such behaviour causes panic and endangers lives. Vijay also assured that he would meet his supporters soon in a more organised political setting under the TVK banner. His statement came days after a fan climbed atop Vijay’s van during a political event.

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, Vijay has wrapped up shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which is slated to be his last film. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju also star in the film, which will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026.