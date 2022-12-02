×
Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway on December 4
South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5
Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources
Shraddha murder case: Chess keeps Aftab engaged in Tihar Jail, says Police

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > When Russian fans couldnt hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

When Russian fans couldn't hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to be released in Russia and the excitement amongst Russian audience for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is really a vision to witness

When Russian fans couldn't hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

Pic Courtesy: PR


Pushpa: The Rise is all set to be released in Russia and the excitement amongst Russian audience for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is really a vision to witness. After holding a successful Press Conference for Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have finally screened the movie and the thrill to watch the film amongst the audience is simply something.


Also Read: 18 years Of 'Arya': Allu Arjun, Sukumar remain hit jodi to date



Taking to social media, makers uploaded a video where we can see the raging excitement amongst fans for Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens in December 2021. Now after creating a whole lot of craze across boundaries and demographics. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

Also Read: 'An Action Hero' movie review: Retraction of a hero

The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Rashmika Mandanna Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK