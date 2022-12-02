When Russian fans couldn't hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to be released in Russia and the excitement amongst Russian audience for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is really a vision to witness
Pushpa: The Rise is all set to be released in Russia and the excitement amongst Russian audience for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is really a vision to witness. After holding a successful Press Conference for Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have finally screened the movie and the thrill to watch the film amongst the audience is simply something.
Taking to social media, makers uploaded a video where we can see the raging excitement amongst fans for Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens in December 2021. Now after creating a whole lot of craze across boundaries and demographics. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.
The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.