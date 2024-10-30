Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials concerned to take disciplinary action against those who permitted the felling of trees in a forest land

Yash with 'Toxic' makers Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Yash’s film ‘Toxic’ courts controversy after makers accused of ‘illegally’ cutting 100 trees to build film set x 00:00

Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic’ has courted controversy after its makers were accused of illegally cutting 100 trees to erect a film set in Bengaluru. According to a report by PTI, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials concerned to take disciplinary action against those who permitted the felling of trees in a forest land.

ADVERTISEMENT

599 acres of reserve forest illegally handed over

Khandre also conducted a spot inspection of the site where the shooting of the movie 'Toxic', starring actor Yash, was held. In a note to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, he said a total of 599 acres of reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya plantation 1 and plantation 2 is gazetted, which was illegally handed over to HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) in the 1960s without de-notification.

He also quoted the Supreme Court as saying "Once a forest is always a forest unless de-notified."

The Minister also noted that the land that is in HMT's possession without de-notification is a forest.

"HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to various government and private organisations and individuals and non-forestry activities take place here. The felling of trees in this forest area is visible from the satellite image," he said.

Forest land rented out to shoot films

Khandre said that it has come to his notice that HMT is also renting out the forest land in its possession for film shootings and vacant land on a daily rent basis.

Noting that unauthorised felling of trees, especially in forest land is a punishable offence, the Minister citing the old and new satellite images of the site obtained from Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre sought to know how many trees have been cut and was permission obtained for this as per rules.

‘Toxic’ producers react to controversy

KVN Productions which is backing ‘Toxix’ denied the claims and told News18, "We conducted a comprehensive survey in February 2024 and have submitted relevant documents. We await the Forest Department’s report and will challenge these claims if necessary.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.