Mumbai Police conducted a raid on a hookah bar named Sabalan and found 14 people consuming hookah, including Munawar Faruqui.

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui was detained by the Mumbai police among 14 others, for allegedly consuming tobacco-based hookah at a bar in South Mumbai. Munawar was released with notice since it was a bailable offence. The reality television star later took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures revealing that he had jetted off to Rajasthan. The first one is from the airport, and the second one seems to be from his hotel room.

As per reports, Mumbai Police, a team conducted a raid on a hookah bar named Sabalan and found 14 people consuming hookah, including Faruqui.

After verifying that tobacco was being smoked, an offence was registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at the local MRA Marg police station.

The raid was carried out at 9:45 PM on Tuesday after police received a tip-off that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlour in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs.

Faruqui and 13 others have been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others).

In this raid, the police seized a total of Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. He took home a coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Munawar gained popularity after winning the reality show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Munawar Faruqui previously hit the headlines in 2021 after he was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh following a complaint from a BJP MLA's son who accused him of making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The arrest was met with heavy criticism and Faruqui was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

(With inputs from ANI)