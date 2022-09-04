14-yr-old Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur bags 'Superstar Singer 2' trophy

The show, which premiered on April 23, was judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. It provided a platform to 15 contestants aged seven to 15 years to show their talent

Picture courtesy/Superstar Singer 2 Instagram account

After a tough competition among the six finalists, 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur turned out to be the winner of 'Superstar Singer 2' and lifted the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

His soulful rendition of romantic tracks such as 'Pehla Nasha', 'Kesariya' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' not only impressed the judges but also the special guests, including Bollywood actresses of the yesteryear such as Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon.

Mani and Sayisha were declared first and second runner-up, respectively. The show, which premiered on April 23, was judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. It provided a platform to 15 contestants aged seven to 15 years to show their talent.

The young talents were mentored by Salman Ali ('Indian Idol 10' winner), Pawandeep Rajan ('Indian Idol 12' winner), Arunita Kanjilal ('Indian Idol 12' first runner-up) and Sayli Kamble ('Indian Idol 12' second runner-up) and Mohammad Danish ('Indian Idol 12' third runner-up).

Music maestro Anand also graced the show as special judges for the grand finale along with him the evening also saw popular singers Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar and Bhumi Trivedi.

Apart from a sizzling performance by the contestants, the fun banter by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were co-hosting the grand finale with Aditya Narayan, added more to the entertainment quotient of the show. Furthermore, best friends and veteran actresses Poonam and Padmini accompanied the contestant Aryananda R. Babu from Calicut to perform the famous track picturised on Poonam 'Chori chori koi aaye' from her 1979 film 'Noorie' opposite Farooq Shaikh.

Also Read: Big Bollywood dreams for world’s smallest singer

Winner of the show Mohammad Faiz, who was from the team of captain Arunita called 'Arunita Ke Ajoobe' expressed his excitement saying: "Being on 'Superstar Singer 2' is an achievement by itself. When I gave the auditions, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would not only be in the TOP 6 but also win the coveted trophy. I am unable to describe this feeling in words, it's so surreal. It still feels like a dream to me."

He also thanked his fans and shared: "I would like to thank all the viewers and my fans i.e., Faizians who have showered me with so much love and votes. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made my journey on the show special, especially all the judges and my captain Arunita di, who has been my pillar of strength, who believed in me and guided me to make this dream of mine come true."

Arunita was elated looking at the performance by Faiz and she commented: "I am extremely elated to see our Rockstar Faiz lift the trophy and be crowned as the winner of 'Superstar Singer 2'."

On the other hand, Alka praised all the top 6 contestants which included Faiz from Jodhpur, Mani from Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Aryananda R. Babu and Rituraj from Kerala.

She said: "Seeing them mature, grow and flourish throughout the season has been an experience. Everyone from the top 6 contestants have been outstanding. Faiz is a well-deserved winner, his graph on the show has been so good. He has been one of the best singers the stage has witnessed, and his determination towards music and zeal to win has made him win the coveted title."

Himesh also congratulated the winner, saying: "Faiz has been a complete rockstar right from the beginning and has consistently given his best. I am very proud of Faiz.

Javed concluded with his best wishes for the contestants and winner: "I have personally received so many messages and calls praising the kids of the show. I am extremely proud of all the contestants, especially Faiz who is a very well-deserved winner, and I wish him all the luck for a brighter and successful future. Kudos to the whole team of 'Superstar Singer 2'."

'Superstar Singer 2' aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 7 Submit Request