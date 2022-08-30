Aahana Kumra on introducing the invention

Making her debut as a television host, Aahana Kumra on bagging the reality show, The Inventor Challenge
Aahana Kumra
She has done it all — from playing the glamorous diva to a village belle, to being the corrupt antagonist — but playing host for a reality show was on Aahana Kumra’s bucket list for long. The actor finally got the chance to tick it off her list with The Inventor Challenge. Having never hosted a reality show, Kumra says she is “excited about the new opportunity”. “It was an interesting and welcome change for me. Unlike a [singing and dance] talent show, this one introduced people who came to pitch their inventions. I thought it was the best opportunity to be a part of a show that inspires people.”
Kumra claims to be surprised when the makers approached her to host the show. “They told me about 'Everyday Edisons' [2007], an American reality show when they approached me. When I asked them what made them think of me as the host, they said they wanted someone who could be a sounding board, would cheer the inventors on, have feminine energy since there were children participating in the show, and who was interested in their stories,” says the actor, adding that it was indeed a challenge, and she was “blown away with people’s inventions”. “We had inventors from the ages of eight to 80. Children these days are so intelligent. I remember doing nothing when I was eight or 10.”
Ask her if the show follows the traditional format of showcasing the contestants’ backstories, and Kumra says it will “go directly to the invention”. “People make the pitch, then they are given 30 days to make the prototype. Once made, the prototype is tested out by a consumer panel, who make the final decision.” The 10-episode reality show is set to air on Colors Infinity.
